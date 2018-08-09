Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,635,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $382,767,000 after acquiring an additional 906,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,184,000 after acquiring an additional 771,990 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,578,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,114,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,394,000 after acquiring an additional 604,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,717,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions opened at $119.82 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Motorola Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $82.86 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 70.84% and a negative net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised Motorola Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

