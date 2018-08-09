Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Holdings Lessened by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,560,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,667 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 636.9% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,463,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993,298 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 45.7% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,830,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,953,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,373,000 after buying an additional 1,592,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $107,520,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Justin Skala sold 90,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $5,976,978.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,447.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Franck J. Moison sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $4,940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 364,694 shares of company stock valued at $23,628,346. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Macquarie downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.14.

Colgate-Palmolive opened at $66.59 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $61.28 and a twelve month high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 2,494.79% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 18th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

