Colfax (CFX) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Colfax and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.28.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 28,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,155. Colfax has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $925.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Colfax will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Colfax by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

