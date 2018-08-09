Colfax (CFX) PT Raised to $30.00 at Barclays

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Colfax and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. MED assumed coverage on Colfax in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a hold rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colfax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.28.
Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.09. 28,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,155. Colfax has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.
In related news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $28,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Colfax by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Colfax in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.
Colfax Company Profile
Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.
