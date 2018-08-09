Colfax (CFX) Earns Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Colfax (NYSE:CFX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. They currently have a $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $36.00.

CFX has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colfax from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Colfax from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colfax from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colfax from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.03.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $33.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. Colfax has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.29.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $925.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.07 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Colfax will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in Colfax by 226.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,820,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,609 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,291,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 804,696 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,039,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,724,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,923,000 after purchasing an additional 537,299 shares during the period. Finally, Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Colfax by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 733,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,404,000 after purchasing an additional 226,824 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

