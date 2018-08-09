Coherus Biosciences (CHRS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Coherus Biosciences traded up $0.40, hitting $18.75, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 513,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -33.10, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. Coherus Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 3.68.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, insider Dennis M. Lanfear sold 20,984 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $341,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,984.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 9,291 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $172,440.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,795 shares of company stock worth $566,458 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biosimilar company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products worldwide. The company engages in the development of late-stage clinical products, including CHS-1701 pegfilgrastim biosimilar, a granulocyte colony-stimulating factor product candidate; CHS-1420 adalimumab biosimilar, an anti-tumor necrosis factor product candidate; and CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar for rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

