Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (LDP) Given News Sentiment Rating of 0.30

News articles about Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd (NYSE:LDP) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 48.0471782070572 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.88. 1,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,462. Cohen & Steers Limited Drtn Prfd&Incm Fd has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%.

There is no company description available for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc

