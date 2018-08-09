Codexis (CDXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 87.65% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $13.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 million.

Codexis traded up $1.10, hitting $14.45, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 403,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.70 and a beta of -1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.67. Codexis has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Get Codexis alerts:

In other Codexis news, SVP James Lalonde sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,663.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Aldridge sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $284,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $284,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,711 shares of company stock worth $3,326,773 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

CDXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

Read More: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.