Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 6,344 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 360,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 4.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 0.66% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $42,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,894,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 168,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF opened at $121.69 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $99.37 and a twelve month high of $122.29.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

