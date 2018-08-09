Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Raises Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 27,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $116,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,357.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,475 shares of company stock worth $473,169 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.93.

Kimberly Clark opened at $112.13 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $97.10 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The stock has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

