Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,842 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 19,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 76,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $40.86 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a twelve month low of $33.34 and a twelve month high of $41.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.