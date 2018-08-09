CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $987.65 Million

Brokerages forecast that CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) will report sales of $987.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNO Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $956.80 million. CNO Financial Group reported sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNO Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNO Financial Group.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 31st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $21.77 on Monday. CNO Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 18.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,174,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,562,000 after purchasing an additional 946,582 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,953,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,359,000 after purchasing an additional 182,248 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,061,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,328,000 after purchasing an additional 319,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,951,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,950,000 after purchasing an additional 110,381 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 46.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,831,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,362,000 after purchasing an additional 895,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

