CNO Financial Group Inc (CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude Sells 33,000 Shares

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $731,610.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,881.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. The company had a trading volume of 24,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,984. CNO Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 94.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $23.00 target price on CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CNO Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.