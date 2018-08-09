ClubCoin (CLUB) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

ClubCoin (CURRENCY:CLUB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, ClubCoin has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. ClubCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $4,487.00 worth of ClubCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ClubCoin coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00005617 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004054 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000384 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ClubCoin Profile

CLUB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 17th, 2015. ClubCoin’s total supply is 100,310,997 coins. ClubCoin’s official Twitter account is @clubcoin_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ClubCoin is clubcoin.co

Buying and Selling ClubCoin

ClubCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClubCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClubCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClubCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

