Clorox Co (CLX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.05% of Clorox worth $8,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1,297.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in Clorox in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Shares of Clorox opened at $140.86 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $150.40.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 103.18%. Clorox’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.34%.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighters and color boosters; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the Clorox, Dispatch, Aplicare, HealthLink, and Clorox Healthcare brands.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.