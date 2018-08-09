Clearside Biomedical (CLSD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 131.37% and a negative net margin of 17,094.20%.

CLSD stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 268,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,488. The stock has a market cap of $249.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of -7.32. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLSD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Wedbush set a $29.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, insider Daniel H. White purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $99,770.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 472,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,284,078.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 161,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $2,107,698.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema.

