ClearPoll (POLL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,004.00

ClearPoll (CURRENCY:POLL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 9th. ClearPoll has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $6,004.00 worth of ClearPoll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ClearPoll token can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00006749 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last seven days, ClearPoll has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005348 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016027 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009843 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00343551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00196195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000173 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $502.04 or 0.08006100 BTC.

ClearPoll was first traded on October 11th, 2017. ClearPoll’s total supply is 8,999,992 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,991 tokens. The official website for ClearPoll is polltokens.io . The Reddit community for ClearPoll is /r/clearpoll . ClearPoll’s official Twitter account is @voteclearpoll and its Facebook page is accessible here

ClearPoll can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, HitBTC, Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearPoll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearPoll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClearPoll using one of the exchanges listed above.

