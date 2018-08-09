ClearCoin Market Capitalization Tops $0.00 (XCLR)

ClearCoin (CURRENCY:XCLR) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 9th. One ClearCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ClearCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of ClearCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ClearCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005280 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015258 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00345169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00194737 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000178 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00014283 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $513.56 or 0.07823995 BTC.

ClearCoin Token Profile

ClearCoin launched on January 8th, 2018. ClearCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ClearCoin is /r/clearcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClearCoin’s official Twitter account is @clearcoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here . ClearCoin’s official website is clearcoin.co . The official message board for ClearCoin is medium.com/@clearcoin

Buying and Selling ClearCoin

ClearCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClearCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClearCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ClearCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

