Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 48,200 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 48,200 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,310,000. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CEQP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

CEQP opened at $37.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $37.80.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $840.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.90%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $203,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

