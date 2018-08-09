Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 15,119 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (PRTK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,119 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,028,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,374,000 after buying an additional 125,194 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP raised its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 959,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,471,000 after buying an additional 731,378 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 536,128 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 37,875 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 386,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 361,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 41,608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In related news, COO Evan Loh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $119,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,776.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP William M. Haskel sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $73,010.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,274 shares in the company, valued at $620,871.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,823 shares of company stock worth $416,975. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals opened at $10.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 7.88. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $310.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 106.39% and a negative net margin of 1,961.41%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. equities research analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

