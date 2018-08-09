Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Invests $521,000 in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG) Stock

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 31,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 1,892.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 73,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $19.15. The stock has a market cap of $400.14 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Heritage Insurance had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $50,580.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 984,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,604,958.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as residential wind-only property insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina.

