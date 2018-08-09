Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,174,000 after acquiring an additional 113,375 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,545,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,441,000 after acquiring an additional 179,064 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,358,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,953,000 after acquiring an additional 50,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,278,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,668,000 after acquiring an additional 66,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 52,894 shares during the period. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Howard Weil began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.45.

Shares of ED opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.06. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 69.93%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.