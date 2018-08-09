Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Hi-Crush Partners LP (HCLP)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hi-Crush Partners LP (NYSE:HCLP) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257,635 shares during the quarter. Hi-Crush Partners comprises about 1.7% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC owned about 0.87% of Hi-Crush Partners worth $9,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lafitte Capital Management LP increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 3.2% during the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,920,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,613,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,704,000 after acquiring an additional 857,878 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 47.2% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,642,000 after acquiring an additional 321,728 shares during the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 28.6% during the first quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 675,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Hi-Crush Partners by 18.9% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HCLP opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.40. Hi-Crush Partners LP has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $16.65.

Hi-Crush Partners (NYSE:HCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $248.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.12 million. Hi-Crush Partners had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Hi-Crush Partners LP will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Hi-Crush Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.99%. Hi-Crush Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 297.03%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCLP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hi-Crush Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Guggenheim set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Hi-Crush Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hi-Crush Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

Hi-Crush Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides proppant and logistics solutions to the energy industry in North America. The company produces monocrystalline sand, a specialized mineral used as a proppant during the well completion process to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells.

