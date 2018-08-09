Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,647 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 14,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 7,666 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $1,413,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 690,169 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $72,357,000 after acquiring an additional 150,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Citrix Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $111.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $116.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 64.77% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $103.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 3,281 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $352,510.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,955.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $227,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 156,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,708,463.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,696. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

