Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 282,801 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,176,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,338,000 after buying an additional 415,983 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 92.8% during the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 130,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 35,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 153.7% during the first quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 20,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group opened at $41.01 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $31.51 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.82.

In other news, insider Randall J. Black sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total value of $32,860.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,364.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.