Citigroup Raises Harley-Davidson (HOG) Price Target to $53.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harley-Davidson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Harley-Davidson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.23.

Shares of HOG stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 44,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,241. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $39.34 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Jochen Zeitz sold 1,598 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $69,513.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 225.6% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 18,430 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 20,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at $1,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

