Citigroup Inc (C) Position Raised by Northern Capital Management LLC

Northern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,699 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises approximately 1.5% of Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 535,686 shares during the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.38 and a fifty-two week high of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

In other Citigroup news, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

