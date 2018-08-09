Citigroup Downgrades FibroGen (FGEN) to Hold

Citigroup cut shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

FibroGen traded down $2.20, reaching $59.55, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 491,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,334. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $43.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. equities analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $2,053,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pat Cotroneo sold 14,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $824,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,866 shares of company stock worth $18,072,314. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.6% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,349,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after buying an additional 194,766 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 151,574 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 17.9% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 708,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,340,000 after buying an additional 107,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 26.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 579,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,763,000 after buying an additional 120,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

