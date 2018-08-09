Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPH) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. Cipher Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.44% and a return on equity of 75.47%. The business had revenue of C$5.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.00 million.

Shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals opened at C$3.18 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of C$2.65 and a 1 year high of C$5.59.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cipher Pharmaceuticals from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

In other Cipher Pharmaceuticals news, insider John Mull acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,860.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. The company offers EPURIS (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; LIPOFEN (CIP-FENOFIBRATE), a formulation of the active ingredient fenofibrate used for the treatment of hyperlipidemia, a cholesterol disorder; CONZIP/DURELA (CIP-TRAMADOL ER), a formulation of the active ingredient tramadol for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain; and Absorica, an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe recalcitrant nodular acne in patients.

