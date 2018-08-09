Cinemark (CNK) Announces Earnings Results

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $889.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.68 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

CNK stock opened at $35.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.53. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Cinemark alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNK. Wedbush set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.79.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.