CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3,509.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,440 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CIGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 3,122.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIGNA by 5,077.8% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 932 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total transaction of $46,886.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric P. Palmer acquired 2,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $177.61 per share, for a total transaction of $502,281.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,909.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $189.46 on Thursday. CIGNA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $163.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. CIGNA had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. CIGNA’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CIGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

