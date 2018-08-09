CIGNA Co. (CI) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI) by 15.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in CIGNA were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in CIGNA during the 1st quarter worth about $409,675,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CIGNA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,869,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,539,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CIGNA by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CIGNA by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CIGNA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CIGNA alerts:

CI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CIGNA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CIGNA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CIGNA from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered CIGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on CIGNA to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.77.

NYSE CI opened at $189.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. CIGNA Co. has a 1-year low of $163.02 and a 1-year high of $227.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CIGNA (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. CIGNA had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CIGNA Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 1,000 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $176,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,640.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 265 shares of CIGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.93, for a total value of $46,886.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CIGNA Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIGNA Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for CIGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.