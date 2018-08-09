CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,249,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,054 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,933,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,021,000 after purchasing an additional 139,093 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,750,000 after purchasing an additional 146,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,416,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,527,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,150,000 after purchasing an additional 169,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of Ameriprise Financial opened at $141.46 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $129.87 and a one year high of $183.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $158.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.38.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.