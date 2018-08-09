CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (C)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,892,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 0.8% of CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $193,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 349.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 535,686 shares in the last quarter. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $64.38 and a 1-year high of $80.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on C. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.31.

In other Citigroup news, insider Raja Akram sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $34,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John C. Gerspach sold 12,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $937,571.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

