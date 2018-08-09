Church & Dwight (CHD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $54.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.47% from the stock’s current price.

CHD has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $60.00 and gave the company a “fair value” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Sunday, June 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Church & Dwight opened at $55.94 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 13,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $653,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $1,940,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,522.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,937 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,076. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,428,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,241 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $29,544,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 348.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 622,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after purchasing an additional 483,922 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,731,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,731,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and the Specialty Products Division. It offers baking soda, cat litter, carpet deodorization, and laundry detergent products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, dishwashing detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesic products under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; and water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand.

