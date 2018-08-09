Chubb Ltd (CB) Stake Raised by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,052,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,761,000 after purchasing an additional 200,147 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Chubb by 6.2% in the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 22,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 120.4% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $120,391.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 135 shares of company stock valued at $19,612 and sold 1,048 shares valued at $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $137.47 on Thursday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $123.96 and a one year high of $157.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.36.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.