Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 35.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMG. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 7,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $325.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $398.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.28.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $487.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.51 and a 52 week high of $488.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,363 Chipotle restaurants throughout the United States, as well as 37 international Chipotle restaurants; and 8 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

