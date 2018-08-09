Chimerix (CMRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.05, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 1,736.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.94 million.
Chimerix traded down $0.02, hitting $4.36, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 134,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,093. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.36.
In other Chimerix news, Director Ernest Mario sold 52,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $243,845.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at $59,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider M Michelle Berrey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,652. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 127,553 shares of company stock valued at $603,546 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Chimerix Company Profile
Chimerix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients.
Read More: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.