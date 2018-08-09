CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (CIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW’s earnings. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.16 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW.

CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $145.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.90 million. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW opened at $18.39 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 45.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 224,146 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,859,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 19.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,648,000 after acquiring an additional 209,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW by 10.4% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,392,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,460,000 after acquiring an additional 130,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA Invt Co/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

