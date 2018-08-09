CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Lowers Position in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,558 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Walt Disney by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,032,917 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $648,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,702 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,604,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $362,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,464 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,539,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Walt Disney by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,812,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $517,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,137,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,232,000 after acquiring an additional 951,642 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIS. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock worth $80,514,432. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney opened at $113.98 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $169.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.35. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $96.20 and a 1-year high of $117.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 20.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.