Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 225,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,698,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,465,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,262,508,000 after purchasing an additional 182,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in NetApp by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,381,688 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,548 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 488.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,537,659 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $218,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,713 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 6,367.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,773,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,041,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,281,000 after purchasing an additional 257,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,564,873.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,956.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 30,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $2,042,682.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,433 shares of company stock worth $18,195,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Argus boosted their target price on NetApp to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, July 9th. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on NetApp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NTAP opened at $82.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. NetApp Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $83.60.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

