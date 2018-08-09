Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 524 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $19,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 26.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $121.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $127.23.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $754.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.30 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward F. Sham sold 10,435 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,805. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.28.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

