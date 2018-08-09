Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 122.16% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million.

Shares of CHMI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 166,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,724. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $282.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

CHMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

