Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 million. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 32.21% and a negative net margin of 21.28%.

Shares of CEMI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,707. The firm has a market cap of $162.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.40. Chembio Diagnostics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or monitor diseases. It offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. The company also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, Ebola, Lassa, Marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

