Check Cap (CHEK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Check Cap in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:CHEK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.21. 10,734 shares of the company traded hands. Check Cap has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.12. equities research analysts forecast that Check Cap will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays for screening of the colon to detect polyps, masses, and colorectal cancers in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a biocompatible unit worn on the patient's back for capsule control, tracking, and data recording; and C-Scan View, a personal computer-based software package, which is designed to retrieve and process clinical data from the C-Scan Track, and to reconstruct and produce 3D visualization of the colon's inner surface.

