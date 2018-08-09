Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.
NYSE:CRL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $94.15 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,859. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 1,010,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $286,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $24,613,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
