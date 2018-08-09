Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CRL. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.29.

NYSE:CRL traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.66. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $94.15 and a one year high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $34,665.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,975.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Davide Molho sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,227 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,859. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 423.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,249,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,339,000 after buying an additional 1,010,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $286,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $24,613,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

