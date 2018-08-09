Changyou.Com Ltd (CYOU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Changyou.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:CYOU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Changyou.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Changyou.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Changyou.Com to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Changyou.Com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st.

Get Changyou.Com alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 66,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Changyou.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Changyou.Com by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 30.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Changyou.Com traded down $0.03, hitting $14.24, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat . 886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,800. Changyou.Com has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $43.06. The stock has a market cap of $731.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Changyou.Com (NASDAQ:CYOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Changyou.Com had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $112.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Changyou.Com’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Changyou.Com will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Changyou.Com

Changyou.com Limited develops and operates online games in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game, Platform Channel, and Others segments. It develops, operates, and licenses online games, including interactive online games that are accessed and played simultaneously by various game players through personal computers; and mobile games played on mobile devices.

Featured Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Changyou.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Changyou.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.