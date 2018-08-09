Cfra Analysts Give Allianz (ALV) a €210.00 Price Target

Cfra set a €210.00 ($244.19) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ALV. HSBC set a €223.00 ($259.30) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Citigroup set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays set a €203.00 ($236.05) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €217.00 ($252.33) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €207.18 ($240.91).

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €189.36 ($220.19) on Monday. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

