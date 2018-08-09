CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

CF Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 121.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CF Industries to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

CF Industries opened at $48.57 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -194.28, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $49.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

CF Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $99,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rosemary L. O’brien sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $304,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,329.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,740 shares of company stock worth $1,033,668. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

