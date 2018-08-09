CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (CWC) Given a €95.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA (ETR:CWC) has been assigned a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWC. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA traded up €0.80 ($0.93), hitting €78.30 ($91.05), during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 8,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650. CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €70.69 ($82.20) and a 52 week high of €92.60 ($107.67).

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA engages in photofinishing and online printing businesses in Germany and internationally. It operates through three business units: Photofinishing, Commercial Online Printing, and Retail. The company develops, produces, and supplies photos, photo books, and photo gifts under the CEWE PHOTOBOOK, CEWE CALENDARS, CEWE CARDS, and CEWE WALL ART brands through Internet, retailers, and CEWE PHOTOSTATIONS.

