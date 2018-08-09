CEVA (CEVA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Roth Capital

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price target trimmed by Roth Capital from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEVA. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on CEVA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered CEVA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered CEVA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on CEVA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.43.

Shares of CEVA traded up $1.15, reaching $29.70, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,036. CEVA has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $51.80. The firm has a market cap of $723.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.95 million. analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of CEVA by 813.1% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

